How the events of 2020 will be recorded in history

In just a few hours we'll be welcoming in the new year, and many of us will reflect on the last, extraordinary 12 months.

A year that will undoubtely go down in history.

We've had not only the major political change of Brexit, and the change of the Trump administration in America but that's almost been forgotten about in the context of the pandemic.

According to Dr Matt Cole from the History Department at the University of Birmingham, we have never seen something with such social, economical and cultural impact as the Coronavirus pandemic in recent times.

Watch ITV News Central reporter Steve Clamp sit down with Dr Matt Cole who tells us exactly how 2020 could be recorded in history.