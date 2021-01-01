Deserted city centres and an NHS tribute mark New Year in the Midlands

Pictures from SnapperSK

City centres in the Midlands normally packed on December 31st with people celebrating the New Year were eerily quiet last night.

Birmingham's Broad Street was deserted, apart from traffic cones and fencing surrounding the city's tram extension.

Broad Street's bars were deserted last night. Credit: SnapperSK

In Nottingham, Old Market Square's shadows were lit up by its Christmas tree.

Old Market Square was deserted apart from its Christmas Tree and a couple of police officers. Credit: Ashley Kirk

Following a slight easing of restrictions on Christmas Day, people were told to stay at home on New Year's Eve after the majority of the Midlands entered the highest level of Coronavirus restrictions.

Health officials had warned people that 'Covid loves a crowd.'

Chief Constable Dave Thompson, from West Midlands Police, wrote on Twitter that it was "worth remembering the majority have done the right thing", although he did see "some shocking COVID breaches with very large house parties" during his time out on patrol.

And similarly, East Midlands Ambulance Service thanked everyone who stayed at home.

In Birmingham, a laser beam in the colours of the rainbow lit up the sky above the city.

The rainbow has become a symbol for the NHS during the Coronavirus pandemic and the lights could be seen for miles around.

Pictures from SnapperSK

And the skies in Derbyshire were lit up with fireworks, thought to have been launched from people's private gardens after any public displays were cancelled.

This video contains flashing images play-icon Created with Sketch.

Pictures from Ashley Kirk

Many will have gratefully toasted in the new year, with hopes for a brighter 2021, after an unprecedented 2020.

Read more: