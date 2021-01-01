People evacuated from their homes as car crashes into gas substation

Police are hunting for the driver of a car after it crashed into a gas substation. Credit: Ashley Kirk

People have been asked to leave their homes as a precaution after a car crashed into a gas substation in Leicestershire at 6:30 this morning.

The driver of the black Peugeot left the scene, and police are now trying to track them down.

They are now telling people in The Ridings, Rothley to stay indoors with their windows closed.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are at the incident too.

Police and firefighters are at the scene Credit: Ashley Kirk

The Ridings is currently closed at its junctions with Westfield Lane and the Ridgeway and Swithland Lane is closed at its junctions with The Ridings, West Cross Lane and Carisbrooke Road.