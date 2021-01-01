Walkers from Solihull have been caught by police trying to travel to Snowdonia for a New Year's Day hike - despite the Coronavirus restrictions in place.

North Wales Police wrote on Twitter "please do not travel for exercise", saying they have caught "several" people in breach of the rules today, including people travelling to Wales from as far as Southampton, Kent and Solihull.

Wales is currently in a nationwide lockdown to try to crack down on high levels of infections, with only essential travel allowed.

Solihull is in Tier 4 - the highest level of restrictions in England.

Travelling abroad is banned and you must not leave or be outside of your home or garden except where you have a ‘reasonable excuse’.

You are allowed outdoors to exercise, but should stay locally.

Solihull is nearly 150 miles from Snowdon, and in another country.

Walkers were caught travelling to another country to exercise Credit: ITV News Central

What are the Tier 4 restrictions?

People are advised not to enter Tier 4 areas and residents in tier must not stay overnight away from home.

Travelling abroad is banned

You should work from home. Where you cannot, you are still able to travel to work

Non-essential shops will be shut

Indoor leisure such as gyms and swimming pools will be shut

Indoor entertainment such as cinemas and bowling alleys will be shut

Beauty services, such as hairdressers and nail bars will be shut

One person can meet with one person from another household outdoors for exercise.

Earlier this week, police and the Snowdonia National Park urged people to stay away from beauty spots - both because of the 'stay at home' Coronavirus message and the weather conditions.

North Wales police said the walkers from Solihull were not only breaking the rules, but also risking increased demand on the emergency services if they got into difficulty.