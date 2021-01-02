Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink returns to Burton Albion as manager

Burton Albion have reappointed Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as their new manager.

Hasselbaink, who previously led Burton to the League Two title, has re-joined the Brewers five years after leaving the Pirelli stadium.

He said Burton is a club which is very close to his heart, adding his aim is to keep them in League One.

Jimmy celebrating previous success at Burton Credit: Clint Hughes/PA Archive/PA Images

He will be assisted by former Stevenage player and manager Dino Maamria, who has most recently been head coach at Oldham Athletic.

Hasselbaink said: “It’s great to be working with Ben Robinson again. We had a really good working relationship last time and hopefully we can get that back on track. Burton Albion is a club which is very close to my heart and a really special club for me and my family. The job is totally different from the first time, but we are coming in to try as quickly as possible to get us up the league and keep ourselves in League One - that’s our aim and first and foremost that’s what we will be trying to do."

Burton Albion Chairman Ben Robinson said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jimmy back to Burton Albion. It’s an appointment I know will excite our fans after the last time he was here which started the most successful period in the club’s history."