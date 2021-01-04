Hikers called ‘stupid’ for flouting coronavirus rules and getting stuck in snow

Police in Derbyshire have blasted ‘stupid’ hikers for ignoring coronavirus restrictions and weather forecasts of snow before getting stuck on one of the highest points in the county over the weekend.

Cyclists head through snowy conditions near Buxton, Derbyshire. Credit: PA Images

In a Facebook post, the force’s rural crime team said more than 200 cars were parked on Snake Pass summit Saturday afternoon.

They added it was busier than a summer bank holiday, but with the main difference being “the large white things dropping out of the sky”.

The post, which has been shared over 3,500 times by Facebook users, added that the hikers expected the police to rescue them with their “magical snowmobiles”.

You can read the full comment from the force, below.

Derbyshire is in Tier 4, meaning people must stay at home and not leave their area, other than for legally permitted reasons.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, walkers from Solihull were caught by police trying to travel to Snowdonia for a New Year's Day hike, despite the restrictions in place.

And Leicestershire Police issued 75 fixed penalty notices over the New Year period with a value adding up to almost £74,000.

