Tipton twins aged 96 test positive for coronavirus

Two 96-year-old women believed to be the oldest identical twins in the the UK have tested positive for coronavirus.

Lilian Cox and Doris Hobday, from Tipton, were shocked to learn they had caught the 'horrible virus' and are now pleading with people to take the disease seriously.

Having spent most of 2020 indoors, the sisters say they were relieved when a routine test they took just before Christmas came back negative.

Credit: BPM Media

But when Doris' temperature spiked and Lilian developed a cough, they took a second test, which confirmed they had coronavirus.

The siblings revealed the news yesterday and posted: "We are both in shock... we have been inside for most of 2020 sticking to all the rules and being careful, now this has happened and we can’t work out why or where we’ve picked it up from."

We are writing this hoping we can save people from getting this horrible virus, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE take this seriously- Covid is real and it’s affecting so many lives across the world... don’t let it affect yours or your families. Lilian Cox and Doris Hobday

They added: "We have said in the past if Him up there wants us.... He’s going to have to run fast. We are running faster than ever because we both aren’t ready yet... we still haven’t met Jason Statham."

