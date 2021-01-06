Where are the first mass vaccination centres opening up in the Midlands?

Mass coronavirus vaccinations centres are set to open up across the Midlands in the coming days.

Millennium Point in Birmingham will become the first centre to operate in the region, with the NHS set to contact patients to book appointments shortly.

Birmingham City Council say NHS patients attending their vaccination appointments can use the multi-storey car park on nearby Jennens Road for free.

Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on lives and livelihoods in Birmingham and the opening of this mass vaccination centre represents a vital next step in the region’s recovery from the pandemic. We are delighted that Millennium Point can play its part in making this happen. Abbie Vlahakis, CEO at Millennium Point

Meanwhile, Derby Arena will become Derbyshire’s largest COVID-19 vaccination site tomorrow (January 7th).

It’s part of a new wave of site openings in the county, which include the Sharley Park Leisure Centre in Clay Cross.

The two sites will become the first in the county to be converted from public spaces to carry out vaccinations.

Sites will also be opening shortly in:

Babington Hospital, Belper

St Oswald’s Hospital, Ashbourne

Thornbrook Surgery, Whaley Bridge

So far, vaccinations in Derbyshire have been carried out in care homes or at NHS facilities, such as hospitals and GP surgeries.

As with the vaccination programme in Birmingham, people are being urged not to contact their GP about a vaccine unless asked to do so, and should not attend any vaccination site without an appointment.

This continues the progress we have made, beginning with vaccinations in our two largest hospitals in early December, then moving to primary care sites and then to care homes before Christmas. The speed with which our teams have managed to achieve this is a tribute to their dedication and professionalism. Dr Steve Lloyd, Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group

Despite the first vaccinations in Derbyshire taking place at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Royal Derby Hospital on December 8th, Dr Robyn Dewis, Director of Public Health at Derby City Council has called for caution in light of growing case numbers nationwide:

It is an extremely welcome sight to see the opening of the Arena as a vaccination site, and I hope that the national programme will go some way to providing protection for vulnerable citizens and our frontline health and social care workers.

However, it is important that we remember that these efforts will only be effective if we also continue to individually play our part in bringing down transmission. As we have now moved into new national restrictions, it is vital that we stay at home unless for essential reasons to help support the ongoing work against COVID-19. Dr Robyn Dewis, Director of Public Health at Derby City Council

