Burglary suspects arrested after one sat on phone - and called 999

Burglary suspects were arrested after one sat on their phone and accidentally dialled 999.

Staffordshire Police call handlers heard audio of the suspects alleged roles in a raid during the call.

They were able to pinpoint their location and call handlers were still present on the phone as one of the force's patrols made the arrest.

On Twitter, Chief Insp John Owen wrote: "I think we have just arrested the world's unluckiest burglars: While committing a burglary one of the bungling burglars has accidentally sat on his phone and dialled 999.

"We received a call detailing all of their antics up to the point of hearing our patrols arrive to arrest them."

The post was shared widely on social media with many finding humour in the "unlucky" callers actions.

It follows a similar epic fail last year when a man hiding from police in some bushes broke his cover when he farted.