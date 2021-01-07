Councils outraged by ‘scandalous’ coronavirus vaccine no-shows

Council leaders in Nottinghamshire have voiced frustration as it emerged people are failing to turn up to their Covid vaccination appointments.

A handful of police officers have been given the jab instead so the Pfizer vaccine does not get thrown away.

Council representatives are outraged the vaccine is being wasted and calling for tighter restrictions so the programme is not stalled or runs into huge sums of money.

Credit: PA Images

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said the vaccine programme had been "problematic" with people not turning up to their appointments.

"There are two issues around the Pfizer vaccine - you can get more out of a vial than is allowed - so you can get an extra dose out and that should not be wasted.

"Getting people through the door has also proved problematic. Some people don't turn up to appointments.

"A number of police officers for Nottinghamshire have been to the Queen's Medical Centre and had an injection.

"It is about five or 10. People are keen to use it if it is available. Nobody in Nottinghamshire is putting police officers to the front of the queue for the vaccine.

"But if it is available we don't want to destroy it and it is best we use it in a positive and constructive way. Police are delighted to have been asked."

Credit: PA Images

Priority at the moment is people aged 80 and over, people who live or work in care homes and healthcare workers at high risk.

Nottinghamshire Police said a handful of police officers working within the vaccine centres had been vaccinated and there were no plans to roll it out across the whole force yet.

Councillor John Clarke, leader of Gedling Borough Council, said:

Councillor Milan Radulovic, leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, said his area was still not on the list for a vaccine centre which he described as "concerning."

He added: "It is ludicrous if there are vaccines left at the end of the day and that needs to be put right. It needs to go into people's arms.

"If there is a problem then come see us and we will do everything we can to help."

An NHS spokeswoman said: "The NHS is vaccinating over 80s, care home residents and health care staff at the highest risk in line with JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) guidance.

"In order to avoid any vaccines being wasted, those administering the vaccine have to make pragmatic decisions to ensure any unfilled appointments are used."

