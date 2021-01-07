The UK's only baby hospice has announced it's put extra measures in place which means it can now remain open during lockdown.

Zoë's Place Baby Hospice closed during previous lockdowns but this time they'll continue to support families, who they say count on them as a lifeline.

Ian Carr, Head of Fundraising said: “Like everyone, this has been a really tough year for Zoë's place. We’ve had to close the hospice for the very first time and then reopen with all these new restrictions and the demand for our service is still there.

From a fundraising point of view, we’ve been hit really hard, all the cycles and runs people would normally do – they just haven’t been able to do so the support that is usually there has really been taken away from us. Ian Carr, Head of Fundraising at Zoë's Place Baby Hospice

Credit: ITV News Central

Staff say their income has been massively reduced and as a result they had to lose 40% of employees. Ian said: “We’ve had to furlough or part furlough further staff so we are just desperate for those jobs to be there when we come back but we need funds.”

The children's charity provides palliative, respite and end of life care to babies and infants suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Gina Harris who is Head of Care says support is now more important than ever.

She said: “Our families struggled during the last lockdown when we were closed and going into this next lockdown, having spoken to the families, the emphasis from them is on how much they need our service to keep them going through the difficult times that they are facing.”

To families who want to attend the hospice but are worried about the risks involved, Gina says a number of new safety measures have been put in place.

She added: “We’re working hard to keep it as safe and as clean as possible to minimize the risk to children and the families that come to us.”

Read more on: