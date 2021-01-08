Removing takeaway alcohol sales is like removing a lifeline, landlord says

A pub landlord has condemned the Government's decision to ban pubs from sellingtakeaway, or click and collect, alcohol during the current national lockdown.

Ralph Glover, who owns the Blues Dawg micro pub in Mapperley, Nottingham, says the rule makes no sense and removes a vital lifeline.

He says that sales from take away beers has hugely helped him and other small businesses get through the pandemic- and without it they will struggle.

