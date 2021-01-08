"She meant everything" Widowed OAP pleas for the safe return of stolen dog

A man from Walsall is pleading with a thief to return his dog, which was stolen just two days before Christmas.

Alan Chamberlain says that his King Charles Spaniel, Penny, is his last remaining link to wife Margaret, who passed away last April.

Penny escaped from home when Alan returned from delivering Christmas cards.

She was found lost on the street by two women, and then taken by another man who claimed she was his.

CCTV footage shows the man taking Penny from the two women who found her.

Alan says that Penny meant everything to him and when he used to speak to the dog he felt like he was speaking to his late wife as well.

Experts say the theft is part of a trend that has seen an increase in the stealing of dogs during the pandemic.

As more people stay at home during lockdown the demand for dogs has increased - and so have prices.

It means more dogs have been stolen by criminals aiming to sell them.

Alan says he's pleading for the thief to return his pet.

He said: "If he has any feelings, how would he feel if I took his daughter away? How he'd feel then is what I'm feeling now."

Alan is begging for the thief to return his beloved pet.

West Midlands Police said it's investigating.

