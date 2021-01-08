Thousands of Midlands jobs to be created by online clothing giant

2,000 jobs are to be created in Lichfield in Staffordshire as online fashion brand Asos plans to invest £90million in a new warehouse.

The company in October reported it had seen its annual profits more than quadruple thanks to cost-cutting and as customers returned fewer items during the pandemic.

The AEW and Allianz Real Estate joint venture warehouse at Fradley Park will open within 12 months and will be fully operational by 2023, Asos said in a statement.

Asos chief executive officer Nick Beighton said:

"This significant investment in infrastructure and large-scale job creation is a reflection of the confidence ASOS has in its future and the quality of the skills and talent available in this well-placed location." Nick Beighton

Business secretary Alok Sharma said the firm was a "great British success story" with a "skilled workforce".

"This job-creating investment in Lichfield is exactly the type of long-term commitment we need from businesses as we build back better from the pandemic," Mr Sharma added.

The company has a similar setup in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. Credit: PA Images

Asos reported pre-tax profits of £142.1 million for the year to August 31, up 329% from £33.1 million a year earlier, as sales jumped 19% including 18% growth in the UK.

329% Asos' profits have increased by 329% in 12 months.

It shrugged off soaring costs due to the pandemic by making savings across the group, while a trend for customers to buy more carefully and return less also offset plunging demand for "going-out" items.

