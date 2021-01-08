Tributes have been paid to a dedicated NHS frontline worker who died after she contracted coronavirus.

Yvonne Taggart, 55, passed away on Christmas Eve and left behind 3 daughters and 3 grandchildren.

Yvonne began working for University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust in 2003 on wards and had been working regular bank shifts at Leicester's hospitals since 2016.

Chief nurse, Carolyn Fox, wrote and shared an emotional tribute with UHL staff calling Yvonne 'one of our own'.

Yvonne's daughters also asked UHL to share a social media post - that their mother wrote before she fell ill- with her colleagues.

In it, Yvonne says: "Being an HCA isn't about grades, it's about being who we are. No book can teach you how to cry with a patient. No class can teach you how to tell a family that their loved ones have died or are dying. No professor can teach you how to find dignity in giving someone a bed bath. Being an HCA is not about the pills or the charting. It's about being able to love people when they are at their weakest moments."

Mum had a big heart full of love to give and she has left a big hole in the hearts of everyone who knows and loves her. She is forever in our thoughts. Yvonne's daughters, Emma, Sarah and Danielle

Speaking for her family, Yvonne's daughters described how their mum always spoke very highly of her "work family" and the laughs that they shared together.

They describe how she was passionate and dedicated to her job, where she had made lasting friendships.

In the tribute Yvonne was described by her colleagues as a "team player, hardworking, passionate and extremely proud to work for the NHS."

She was said to have "cared well and deeply" for her patients and was never phased by challenge.

Carolyn added how Yvonne often went "above and beyond" and she was frequently the first to arrive at work and the last one to leave.

Her colleagues always felt safe in the knowledge that she was there and that any shift with Yvonne would be a good one. She has left a lasting impression with all who knew her and will be deeply missed. Her colleagues are determined to carry on her legacy of exceptional patient care, dedication and team spirit. Carolyn Fox, chief nurse at Leicester's hospitals

Members of the hospital's trust board paid tribute to Yvonne at their monthly meeting this morning.

Chairman Karamjit Singh said the tribute to Yvonne made it clear that she'd made "a very deep impression on her colleagues and was very committed to her work."

He added: "All of us, as a board, appreciate what our staff have been doing during the past few months and also recognise the severity of the situation and the centrality of our staff."

