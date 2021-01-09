Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa has said that the force has been "a little over-zealous" in its interpretation of the coronavirus guidance.

It follows an incident where two best friends were surrounded by officers on what they thought was a legal, socially-distanced walk.

Mr Dhindsa said: "While the police can enforce the regulations, guidance is just that which can make this a very challenging and complex situation to the police."

Jessica Allen from Ashb, and her friend Eliza Moore were stopped by police as they drove into the entrance of Foremark Reservoir in Derbyshire on Wednesday, January 6. They were fined £200.

The Crime Commissioner acknowledged that this is an" operational issue", and says he has spoken to the Chief Constable who said that an urgent review is underway to establish the circumstances in which Fixed Penalty Notices were issued.

Mr Dhindsa thanked "the vast majority of people in Derbyshire" who are doing their best to stick to the rapidly changing laws and follow the guidance.

He added: "It is essential that we all behave responsibly to curb the virus and save lives".

