Three arrested after 17-year-old boy is stabbed in Forest Fields

A 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after suffering a stab wound to the stomach in Forest Fields in Nottingham.

Police were called to a report of a group of people fighting with weapons in Beech Avenue yesterday (Saturday 9 January 2021) evening.

An 18-year-old man and two boys, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police.

Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are treating this incident very seriously and detectives are working hard to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident which we currently believe to be an isolated incident that poses no threat to the wider public."

That said, we understand incidents of this nature cause a lot of concern and there will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance and to address any concerns the public have. Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police

The victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening and he remains in a serious condition.