Can my employer force me to have the coronavirus vaccine?

With the coronavirus vaccine rollout picking up pace as part of the Government’s plans for the largest vaccination programme in British history, will your employer be able to force you to have the jab?

Among the first to receive the vaccine are care home workers and high risk healthcare workers but over the coming months it is expected tens of millions of people will be vaccinated. So what are your rights as an employee?

East Midlands-based solicitors, Nelsons, have answered some of the top employment law questions on the matter.

Can my employer make me get a Covid-19 vaccine?

“An employer cannot compel you to be vaccinated if you do not wish to be so. However, it may be within their rights – depending on the circumstances – to take action if you are not going to be vaccinated and they think there are good reasons why you should be.

For example, this would particularly apply to those working in healthcare or care home settings. In some circumstances, employees could in fact be dismissed for refusing the vaccination if it means they will present a threat to themselves, patients or service users.

“We’d advise our clients to encourage their employees to get vaccinated by ensuring staff have access to reliable information about the vaccine, so they’re able to make an informed choice, and even to allow paid time off for vaccination appointments.”

Do I need to let my employer know if I am getting a vaccine?

“Unless your employer has a policy requiring you to notify them of vaccinations or procedures, then no.

Although, if you need time off to attend appointments for vaccinations, you should arrange this in the normal way according to your company’s code of practice.”

Credit: PA Images

Can my employer alter my contract in any way meaning I have to get a vaccine?

“It is unlikely that an employer could reasonably amend an employment contract to make it a requirement that an employee be vaccinated.

However, there are some sectors and job roles where employers might be able to argue that the person in that post needs to be vaccinated for health and safety reasons.”

What are my rights as an employee to refuse if my employer is insisting I get a vaccine?

“If your employer is insisting you get the vaccine but you are unsure, then you should flag and discuss any concerns with your employer and see what can be agreed.

Unless you are employed in a sector and/or a job role where there are pressing health and safety reasons for you to have the vaccine, an employer is not likely to be able to insist you get it or be able to take action against you for not doing so.

“However, it’s always worth bearing in mind that employees who have less than two years’ service do not have the right to claim unfair dismissal – except in certain limited cases – and that those who provide their services on a self-employed or zero hours basis might also be less protected from their employer’s decisions.”

I am looking for work, will I have to tell prospective employers whether or not I have been vaccinated?

“There is a general prohibition on employers asking prospective employees health-related questions, which in this case would include their vaccination records.

Although, there are limited exceptions to this that could apply to sectors and job roles where there is a particular health and safety reason, meaning the employer needs to know whether you’ve been vaccinated or not.”

