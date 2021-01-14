65 not out! The couple celebrating a special anniversary this year

A couple from Cannock are celebrating this evening (Thursday, January 14) as they mark their 65th wedding anniversary.

John and Delia Mayer have been married since 1956 but insist their time together has flown by.

"It only feels like yesterday," said John.

"It's gone ever so quick. We started off with nothing at all - we've worked hard for it."

There's more than one reason for them to celebrate, too. Both have had coronavirus and are now back to their best. They've also both had their two covid vaccinations.

"Delia had it rough, I wasn't so bad myself," explained John.

"We've come through that bit and we're one of the few lucky ones who have had both of the injections," said Delia.

The Queen sent the pair a congratulatory card for reaching the milestone and they will be having a meal this evening that means a lot to them both.

"Egg and chips for tea! That's what I cooked when we got married," said Delia.

"We went back to our apartment and I did egg and chips for our lunch, so that's what we're having for tea."

The two lovebirds are hoping that come the end of the year they will be able to sign off 2021 in style - by going on a cruise.