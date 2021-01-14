Grandmother dies on Christmas Day as nine members of one family catch Covid

A grandmother who lived on her own in Bromsgrove has died after she contracted coronavirus and reportedly passed it on to eight members of her family.

Janet Birch, who was 77, contracted the virus in December, and died on Christmas Day.

Just days after testing positive, her granddaughter Sophie Birch, and seven other members of the family all tested positive for the virus.

Sophie has now spoken to ITV News, warning people of the virulent nature of the disease.

My nan lived on her own in a little bungalow. She needed a support network so that's what me and my family did.

We used to go there every day look after her take her shopping do our housework take her out if we could and but yeah we just tried to be there and support her as much as we could. Sophie Birch, granddaughter

Sophie says she's taken a break from social media after seeing posts claiming the virus was a hoax.

