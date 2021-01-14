Midlands tops coronavirus vaccine charts - More jabs injected than anywhere else

More vaccine doses have been injected in the Midlands than any other area of England, official figures show.

A total of 447,329 doses have been administered in the region, with 387,647 people having received at least one injection.

The data, the first time a regional breakdown has been given, shows that 2,371,407 jabs were given between December 8 and January 10, including both first and second doses.

The Midlands delivered the first vaccine as part of the programme, when Margaret Keenan received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab in December.

90-year-old Margaret Keenan received the first covid jab in Coventry last year. Credit: PA Images

In total in England, 1,036,605 people aged 80 or over have received a first dose, while 960,699 were given to those under 80.

Separate figures from NHS England show that nearly a quarter (23%) of all first doses of Covid-19 vaccine in England up to January 7 went to people aged 49 and under.

Just over half (53%) went to people aged 80 and over.

12% went to people aged 50-59, 6% to those aged 60-69, and 6% to those aged 70-79.

The priority groups for vaccination include all staff working in care homes and frontline health and social care workers.

