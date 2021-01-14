Partygoers hit with £200 fine for 140-mile round trip during covid lockdown

Two people have been fined £200 after they travelled together from Staffordshire to Liverpool for a New Year party.

The pair were from different households, one from Tamworth and the other in Birmingham.

A 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were fined.

Deputy Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police, Emma Barnett, said:

It is critical that communities continue to work together to follow the rules, to help prevent the NHS becoming overwhelmed by the new strain of Covid-19 and to prevent more lives being lost. "I would like to thank the vast majority of people across our county for following the rules and adhering to the stricter guidelines. Emma Barnett, Staffordshire Police

Their 140-mile round trip adds to other examples of people from the Midlands ignoring coronavirus lockdown rules over recent weeks.

A woman from Lincolnshire has been fined by police after she drove 100 miles across three counties to get a burger.

Police issued a fixed penalty notice to the motorist, who is in her 30s, on Saturday after she drove from Lincolnshire for a McDonald’s meal with her sister in Scarborough in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Meanwhile, two people who travelled from Northamptonshire to visit a Norfolk beauty spot were fined after they were found to have made the 120-mile plus journey from their home in Wellingborough to visit Horsey to see the seals.

The man and woman admitted they had travelled to see the seals and were consequently issued with a fixed penalty notice.

In Derbyshire, police blasted ‘stupid’ hikers for ignoring coronavirus restrictions and weather forecasts of snow before getting stuck on one of the highest points in the county earlier this month.

Walkers from Solihull were caught by police trying to travel to Snowdonia for a New Year's Day hike.

These are just a few examples of fines being handed out in recent weeks, so how far can you travel during lockdown?

One high profile penalty story ended with Derbyshire Police reversing their decision to fine two friends who were fined £200 for driving to Foremark Reservoir in Derbyshire for what they considered a local, socially-distanced walk.

