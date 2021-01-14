What next for Derby County ?

These have been worrying times for Derby County fans. They exited the FA Cup against lowly Chorley after fielding a young side due to a Covid outbreak amongst the first team, with reports of unpaid wages and a delayed takeover also circulating.

It's not the first time that Derby's finances have hit the headlines in the last twelve months:

In January last year, the club were charged with breaching EFL spending rules in relation to the selling of Pride Park

There was a possibility of a points deduction if found to have been proved

In August however, these charges were dismissed and The Rams avoided a points penalty.

Now Derby County are doing all they can to pay players as soon as possible. The club said it's working hard to sort the issue out, though they won't be making a statement regarding the issue.

What's next for the club ? Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/PA Images

Nevertheless the takeover still appears to be on track according to their CEO Stephen Pearce. He gave an interview this morning, saying that the club had not heard anything to the contrary from Mel Morris or potential new owner Sheikh Khaled.

It was expected to have been completed in December and the legal agreement remains in place. Stephen Pearce also said that there was no concern about the club slipping into administration and facing a points punishment, and that's news that will be welcomed by fans.

