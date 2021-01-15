City Hospital in Birmingham will be temporarily moving its 999 requests for under 16s to Birmingham Children's Hospital, as the pandemic continues to put stresses on its services.

From tonight (15 January), Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust will take children who need emergency care directly to the Children's Hospital in Birmingham city centre.

Coronavirus cases in Sandwell and Birmingham are some of the highest in the West Midlands, with 960.9 and 781.9 cases per 100,00 respectively. Hospital admissions continue to soar across the region and are higher than in the first wave, according to official data.

In a statement, the Trust says the high numbers of adults being admitted to the hospital is behind the move.

This means that if they need to be admitted to a bed they are in a safe environment, enabling the Trust to continue its Covid-19 response and the high numbers of adults who need admitting to hospital.

Families with young children who need urgent healthcare but not an ambulance are advised to dial NHS 111 who will assess the child’s symptoms and direct to the most appropriate place for care.

This includes the option to book an urgent appointment at the most appropriate emergency department or GP out of hours service. The Trust would like to thank their local communities for their understanding and co-operation during this extremely challenging time. Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

The news comes as Birmingham's QE Hospital cancels kidney transplants and patient waiting list because of their "critical" covid situation.