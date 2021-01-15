Wayne Rooney appointed new manager of Derby County FC

Wayne Rooney has been appointed the new manager of Derby County FC, the club have confirmed.

The 35-year-old takes up the position on a two-and-half-year deal which will run until the summer of 2023. The club say Rooney has "elected to call time on his illustrious playing career" to fully focus on his job.

When I first arrived back in the United Kingdom I was completely blown away by the potential of Derby County Football Club. The Stadium, Training Ground, the quality of the playing staff and the young players coming through and of course the fan base that has remained loyal and supportive.

Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me.

To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honour and I can promise everyone in involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club. Wayne Rooney

Credit: PA Images

Rooney stepped up to lead Derby’s coaching team towards the end of November after former manager Phillip Cocu was sacked by the club.

He oversaw nine matches, three of which the club one, four of which they drew.

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Wayne Rooney as our new manager. Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances, notably the 2-0 home win over Swansea City and the 4-0 victory at Birmingham City.

During that nine-game run we also dramatically improved their defensive record and registered five clean sheets in the process, while in the attacking third we became more effective and ruthless too. hose foundations have provided a platform for the club to build on in the second half of the season under Wayne’s guidance. Derby County’s Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pearce

Rooney’s first game as Derby’s new permanent manager will be Saturday’s fixture at home against Rotherham United.

