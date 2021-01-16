Pensioner in serious condition after being stabbed in Birmingham

Pictures from SnapperSK.

A man believed to be in his 70s is in hospital after being stabbed in Birmingham today (Saturday, January 16).

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

The attack happened in the Tysley area of the city at around 1pm.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said:

“We were called to reports of a stabbing on Tynedale Road, Birmingham at 1pm today.

"A man, believed to be in his 70s, was taken to hospital in a serious condition. A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

Investigations are in the early stages to establish the circumstances that led to this incident. "

The alleged knifeman remains in police custody.