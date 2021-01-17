The 'angels in uniform' supporting families during coronavirus pandemic

Acorns Children's Hospice has been sharing the challenges that the charity has been facing during the pandemic, and how it is still raising money to keep going.

Acorns supports families across the West Midlands at its three sites, while it needs to raise £2million to keep its Walsall hospice going - and despite covid, the fundraising continues.

The challenges families that use the hospice face can be difficult enough, but factor in everything that's happened over the past 9 months or so, and it makes things even more challenging.

“We have very special staff and I think our staff are always thinking first and foremost about families and we know how awful these lockdowns are. Our staff feel bad about that while we do what we can,” said Toby Porter, Acorns Chief Executive.

“We know it's so tough for those most vulnerable families.”

Charlotte Cleary's daughter Aimee has cerebral palsy. Aimee loves spending time at the hospice, and it gives her mum a chance to rest.

“The staff there are angels in uniform and whenever she goes she's very happy, very loved, she's very cared for and it just gives me that piece of mind knowing that she's in a safe environment where they are fully trained and they know what to do if anything was to happen,” said Charlotte.

It just gives me time to be me so it's really important.”

The charity needs to raise a large amount of money to keep going, and the fundraising is still going ahead. David Wall is aiming to do 5 million steps this year to help get them a bit closer to their £2million target.

“The work they do is unbelievable,” said David.

“It's one of those places you don't get to know about until something happens to you I saw the appeal online and with all the kids and I went for it last year.”

For those the hospice helps, it's been an important help throughout the challenges of this past year - and the charity is doing all it can to continue being there to support them through whatever comes next.