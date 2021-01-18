Covid: Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill out of ICU

Shrewsbury Town and former Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill is recovering in hospital after spending time in intensive care having caught coronavirus.

Cotterill's assistant Aaron Wilbraham gave an update on Cotterill’s condition ahead of Shrewsbury's FA Cup match at Southampton tomorrow: "Steve has been in intensive care and it has been quite worrying.”

It has been an emotional weekend, but I have spoken to him in last couple of days, and he's starting to get better.

He has been cracking a few jokes so I know he's improving. It's a relief. Aaron Wilbraham

Fans and clubs having been posting messages of support on social media:

