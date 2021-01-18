Dog found abandoned and tied to lamp post finds new home

A dog who was abandoned and tied to a lamp post in Birmingham has finally found a new home.

Wilson, a black Labrador cross, had been in the care of Birmingham Dogs Home for two years after he was found in December 2018.

He was found by a member of the public on Esher Road tied to a lamp post in freezing conditions with just a bowl of water.

Wilson was tied to a lamppost and abandoned in freezing conditions. Credit: BPM Media

Whilst in the care of Birmingham Dogs Home, Wilson overcame his fears and re-built his confidence.

The Home launched an appeal in December 2019 to find a new home for the canine.

Now, Wilson has found his forever home with a new loving owner.

He is said to 'very happy and loving his new sofa and toy.'

Wilson with his new chew toy Credit: Birmingham Dogs Home

