Four men convicted of the murder of Wolverhampton teenager Keelan Wilson

Four men have been convicted of the murder of Wolverhampton teenager Keelan Wilson.

The 15-year-old was stabbed more than 40 times, in a 'well-planned, targeted group attack' as he sat in the back of a taxi in Strathfield Walk in Wolverhampton on May 29, 2018.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes from West Midlands Police said the injuries Keelan suffered were the worst he'd ever seen on one person.

He said the attack was described by a witness as 'a pack of animals' and he stood no chance of surviving.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Tyrique King (top left), Brian Sasa (top right), Nehemie Tampwo (bottom left) and Zenay Pennant-Phillips (bottom right). Credit: West Midlands Police

Appearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court today (18 December) Brian Sasa, 20 and Tyrique King, 19, both of Wolverhampton, as well as Nehemie Tampwo and Zenay Pennant-Phillips, both 19, were unanimously found guilty of murder.

Following their conviction, Judge Michael Chambers QC said it's an 'utter tragedy that a 15-year-old child lost his life at the hands of others who are barely older then he'.

All four men will be sentenced at the same court on March 19.

Computer generated image of taxi Credit: West Midlands Police

Forensic evidence found a handprint that belonged to Pennant-Phillips on the taxi in which Keelan was attacked in.

Sasa was also linked forensically to one of the rear door handles of the taxi.

DNA was also found on clothing relating to that of Tampwo.

Keelan Wilson, 15, with his mother, Kelly. Credit: BPM Media

Keelan's grandfather George Ellitts previously paid tribute to his 'kind-hearted' grandson, who once raised hundreds of pounds for Great Ormond Street Hospital with a sponsored hair-cut.

He said: “To me, he was an angel."