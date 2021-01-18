Inside one Midlands hospital as Coronavirus takes over

Staff at a unit working on the frontline in the Royal Derby Hospital of fighting Covid have told ITV News Central they're seeing more than double the number of patients they saw during the first wave of the pandemic last April.

They say they fear the peak of the pandemic peak is still to come, which could put even more pressure on staff who've been working flat out for ten months.

In a special report, our Health Correspondent Nancy Cole has meeting staff who say it's the toughest time they've ever known.

Donald Shipley, the 1st patient to received vaccine in December 2020 Credit: Picture from University Derby and Burton Hospital Trust

It comes as University Hospitals of Derby and Burton Trust gave out its 10,000th coronavirus vaccine dose just over a month after opening its vaccination hub at Royal Derby Hospital.

The milestone came on Friday, January 13 at 9.10am.

Working towards this milestone has been such an emotional journey for us all. I am so proud of the help and support that we have received off so many different colleagues and professions across the Trust. We couldn’t do what we are doing down here without a whole Team UHDB effort. Clinical Lead for the Covid-19 Vaccination Hub, Jade Mitchell

Read more: