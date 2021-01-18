Nottinghamshire plastic surgeon charged with attempting to murder fellow doctor

A doctor has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a “highly regarded” fellow plastic surgeon following a stabbing at his home.

Graeme Perks, 65, was seriously injured following a break-in at the property in Halam Hill, Halam, near Southwell, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday (14 January) at around 4.15am.

Police say he still fighting for his life at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Graeme Perks Credit: BPM Media

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on today (18 December), Jonathan Peter Brooks, 56, of Southwell, Nottinghamshire only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was charged with attempted murder, three counts of attempted arson with intent to endanger life, and possession of a knife in a public place.

The 56-year-old was remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on February 15.

Mr Perks suffered puncture wounds to his abdomen and chest.

He previously held leadership roles in the NHS, is a former chairman of the East Midlands Cancer Network and was president of the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (Bapras) in 2013 and 2014.

Mr Perks was also a member of the board for the International Confederation of Plastic Surgery Societies between 2016 and 2018.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident, or who saw anything suspicious in the area between 2am and 5am on Thursday morning, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 44 of 14 January 2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.