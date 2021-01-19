Debunked in 2 minutes: Coronavirus vaccine myths

Watch the full video

There are now three types of coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the UK - the Pfizer, Astra-Zeneca, and Moderna vaccines.

It's hoped that the top four priority groups will receive a vaccine by the middle of February.

But, it's claimed up to a fifth of adults say they don't want to be vaccinated, and there are concerns that myths and hoaxes spreading online and on social media are to blame.

In a Q&A with Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the Warwick Medical School, we debunk some of the most popular Coronavirus vaccine myths circulating online in just 2 minutes.

