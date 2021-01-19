Leicester Hospital: Adult Covid patients take over Children's ICU

The children’s Intensive Care Unit at Leicester’s Glenfield Hospital has been taken over to treat adults who are seriously-ill with coronavirus.

Health bosses have confirmed they’ve taken the ‘difficult decision' to move Children's intensive care activity to Birmingham so that beds are available to help deal with rising Covid patients in Leicester.

Unfortunately, we are having to make the difficult decision to temporarily move our paediatric intensive care activity to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The move will help us to create the additional adult intensive care capacity that will be needed in the coming weeks.

Whilst this is not an easy decision to make, we believe it to be the safest way to care for our paediatric patients given the emerging coronavirus situation. Andrew Furlong, Medical director at Leicester’s Hospitals

Latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care show that there are now 365 coronavirus patients being treated at Leicester’s hospitals.

That is the highest number at any point during the pandemic.

34 patients are on mechanical ventilation

The University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust undertook a similar move between March and May to deal with Covid-19 pressure during the first wave of the pandemic.

Mr Furlong said: “This time, we have the benefit of the learnings from the first wave which will inform how we manage this renewed period of pressure and best support our staff and families. As soon as it is once again safe to bring the service back we will do so.

Today's news comes as hospitals across the Midlands have closed down wards in order to make space for growing numbers of Covid patients:

On Friday (15th Jan), City Hospital in Birmingham said it would be temporarily moving its 999 requests for under 16s to Birmingham Children's Hospital, as the pandemic continues to put stresses on its services. Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust will take children who need emergency care directly to the Children's Hospital in Birmingham city centre.

Over the weekend, the children's ward at Kettering Hospital has been moved to free up space more beds for adults with Covid-19. A critical incident was declared at the hospital after a rapid rise in patients with coronavirus.

While Cheltenham General Hospital has announced the temporary closure of its birth centre. Bosses said it will close for at least four weeks from 18 January - though this could be extended for up to eight weeks if existing pressures continue.



