Report by Peter Bearne

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for the Midlands as heavy rain is brought in by Storm Christoph from today until Thursday (21 January). The East Midlands is in particular risk of flooding over the next 48 hours, and some areas, particularly in the Peak District, could see up to 120mm of rainfall.

West Midlands Fire Service has urged people on essential journeys to take care. Water levels are already high on the River Trent at Swarkestone in Derbyshire, and Rushcliffe Borough Council has told residents to prepare for localised flooding.

In Burton-upon-Trent earlier today, heavy rainfall led to localised flooding in the area.

Pictures from Burton-upon-Trent

Flood sirens were heard in Sileby, in Leicestershire, because water levels were rising through the village. Although, elsewhere in the East Midlands there hasn't been any reports yet of any homes being flooded.

A major incident has already been declared in South Yorkshire, with the rains predicted to fall on already water-logged ground. The Environment Agency described the combination of torrential rain and melting snow in some parts of the region as a “volatile situation."

Along the River Severn at Bewdley, Environment Agency staff installed flood barriers where the river is expected to rise after persistent heavy rain.

The situation is very volatile so it's important that people pay close attention to flood warnings and take notice if they have them in their area. Catherine Wright, Environment Agency

Rain is initially the main concern with Storm Christoph, according to the Met Office. They also say there will be changes as the week moves on and as low pressure brings in cold air.

Experts are urging those who might be at risk of flooding, to take early action. Heather Shepherd, from the National Flood Forum, says the first thing any resident should do is sign up for flood warnings and look at their insurance cover - to see if you are covered.

Many areas in the Midlands are only just recovering from the devastating floods caused by Storms Ciara and Dennis in early 2020.

