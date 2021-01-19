Usain Salt and Professor Chris Gritty are just two of the names selected for Warwickshire’s new gritters following a public competition. The Council asked the public in October for the names of 5 new gritters of which had just joined the fleet.

The news comes following the viral public competition around naming a new submarine dubbed Boaty McBoatface.

Some of the rejected names in Warwickshire's competition include "Slip-not" to the far less subtle "Snowgone-o-Saurus Rex."

The council decided to go with the following names for their new gritters:

Usain Salt

Professor Chris Gritty

Gritta Thunberg

Snowbi-Gone Kenobi

The Mighty Thaw

Charlie Boy

Grey13 Hero

Warwickshire Council were only intending to rename 5 gritters initially, but after some more poignant entries - they decided to rename a further two.

"Charlie Boy" is named in memory of Charlie Round, a boy from Tamworth who sadly lost his battle with a rare form of cancer in 2017. "Grey13 Hero" is named in memory of Jack Mitchell who worked for the council for over 50 years, including on the county's gritting fleet.

Both of these two gritters will service the areas where Charlie and Jack's family lived.

The next stage of this process will be to get the names and an accompanying decal image added to each of the selected gritters.

One of the things to have come out of the pandemic has been a massive increase in the engagement with residents and the council on social media. This naming scheme has really benefitted; without it, we may never have heard about the stories of Charlie and Jack which would have been a shame as we were only too happy to help with a suitable tribute. Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways

Residents will be able to spot these on the roads during the coming months.