Flood barriers are being deployed and strengthened across the region as Storm Christoph continues to bring heavy rainfall and rising river levels.

The Midlands could see double the average rainfall for the whole month in two and a half days.

Although a representative for the Environment Agency told ITV News Central we won't be seeing a return to devastating flooding like last year, he says rivers will continue to rise over the next few days.

Marc Lidderth, from Environment Agency West Midlands, also said barriers were going up today along several vulnerable parts of the River Severn. He also says that they'll be other operational activities, such as pumping - for example at Kempsey, Worcestershire.

Barriers going up today include:

Ironbridge

Shrewsbury

Bewdley

Upton-upon-Severn

In the East Midlands, flood warnings have been issued along the River Derwent at Matlock and Darley Bridge. Derbyshire County Council has announced that Darley Bridge is now closed due to "high river levels." 10 flood alerts are currently in place across Derbyshire.

18 flood alerts are in force in Nottinghamshire, particularly along the River Trent. In Leicestershire, the Fire & Rescue Service has asked any potential affected residents to have prepared a flood plan.

These are the views at Ironbridge on the River Severn, which was battered in the February 2020 storms. The Environment Agency says "due to heavy rain across Shropshire & upper Severn, barriers are needed to protect communities from flooding. "Wharfage resurfacing prep work had started, however this work is postponed while the barriers are needed."

The team expect it'll take all day to put up the metal barriers, with the sheets going up either tonight or tomorrow. They have also said they are expecting the river to peak on Friday.