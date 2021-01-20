Three Birmingham hospitals are to start piloting delivery of 24 hour covid vaccinations for health and social care staff.

A University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust spokeswoman said: "We are looking at further options to provide all health and social care staff across Birmingham and Solihull the opportunity to be vaccinated at a time that suits them."

From tonight, we will be opening up a number of vaccination appointment slots specifically for our night staff, between 6pm and 8am. These will be rolled out site-by-site at QEHB (Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham), Heartlands and Good Hope hospitals into the weekend. QEHB Spokeswoman

Margaret Keenan was the first person in the UK to have a vaccine back in December 2020. She received it at University Hospital, Coventry. Credit: PA

ITV News Central understands a similar process is taking place in Nottingham at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. They run the King's Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, as well as sites in Newark and Mansfield.

Vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi previously said pilots of round-the-clock delivery would start "probably either (in) London or the Midlands".

Mr Zahawi, who is also the MP for Stratford-upon-Avon, said previously that the pilots would trial "different types of 24/7 delivery to make sure we learn from it and we get it right".

The news comes as rates in the Midlands are higher than the national average, but are starting to fall.

Dr Samara Afzal is a GP from Birmingham. She says it's a great idea in principle, but GPs would need more staff to do it properly if it was extended to the general public - not just staff.

