Tipton twin aged 96 dies after losing battle with coronavirus

One of the UK's oldest identical twins has died after losing her battle with coronavirus.

Doris Hobday, 96, from Tipton, passed away on Tuesday 5th January after a short stay in Sandwell General Hospital.

On the same day, her sister Lilian Cox was also rushed into the same hospital.

She spent two weeks fighting for her life while being on a mixture of oxygen, steroids, vitamins and antibiotics to keep her alive.

Lilian was told of her sister's death after being discharged from hospital on Monday (18 January).

The 96-year-old is being comforted by family and is staying with her daughter Vivien while she fully regains her strength.

Credit: BPM Media

The pair had said they were 'shocked' to learn they had caught 'horrible virus' having spent most of 2020 indoors.

They said they had stuck to the rules and were careful, and couldn't work out why or where we’ve picked it up from.

Doris will be laid to rest with her husband who she lost 11 years ago after 65 years of marriage.

Lilian has set up a fundrasing page for a local charity that was close to her sister's heart, The Beacon Centre for the Blind.

Their family said it was so cruel that coronavirus had stopped Doris from reaching her 100th birthday.

They are urging people to take the pandemic seriously as Doris was only weeks away from getting a vaccine.

Our thoughts go out to all the families who have experienced a loss through Covid and we urge people to take this seriously. Doris was only a few weeks away from being safe! With her vaccine letter arriving two days after her death, if you are offered the vaccine please take it, do not refuse it - Doris didn’t get this choice! Family statement

