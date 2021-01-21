15-year-old seriously injured after "shots fired" in Birmingham

A teenager has been seriously injured after being attacked by a group of youths in Handsworth in Birmingham.

The 15-year-old boy was attacked by a group in Linwood road on Thursday afternoon (21 January).

West Midlands Police say he has life-threatening injuries, after shots were fired just after 3:30pm.

Police say the suspects fled in a white car and crashed into a house a short distance away in Wheeler Street.

The road is closed and a cordon is in place around the scene.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for information and CCTV footage.