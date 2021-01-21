Birmingham mosque among new sites starting to offer vaccinations

A Mosque in Birmingham is among dozens of new sites that have started to offer vaccinations for those in the highest priority groups.

From today the service will be offered as the NHS's largest immunisation programme continues to accelerate.

The NHS say that the newly opened site in Nechells will play a major role vaccinating groups shown to be at higher risk of mortality from coronavirus.

The news comes as rates in the Midlands are higher than the national average, but are starting to fall.

High Street pharmacies including a Boots and a Superdrug also began delivering the jabs last week and another 65 pharmacy sites are joining the programme this week and early next week.

Muru Mohammed, Imam, Al Abbas mosque

When will you be able to get the vaccine?

At the moment vaccinations are restricted to those aged 80 and over along with care home residents and staff. After a strong start, the government has also opened vaccinations up to all those aged 70 and over and the clinically vulnerable. Those aged 80 or over will continue to be prioritised for appointments.

Vaccinations are already available from more than 1,000 GP-led services, more than 200 hospitals and a growing network of large-scale NHS Vaccination Centres.

Those who are eligible are being invited to arrange an appointment at a pharmacy service or Vaccination Centre through the national booking service.

Anyone who cannot or does not want to travel can wait to be vaccinated by their local GP service or hospital.

Nobody needs to contact the NHS, as people will be invited when it is their turn and people cannot get vaccinated by just turning up.

NHS deputy chief pharmaceutical officer Bruce Warner said: "The NHS vaccination programme, the biggest in the health service's history, has got off to a strong start with our hard-working staff delivering more than four million vaccinations.

"After our successful launch in pharmacies last week, scores more sites are now offering the life-saving jab.

"As more vaccine supply comes online, we will be able to open even more helping us to vaccinate vulnerable people even faster."

