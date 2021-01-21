Central Lobby - January 2021: Hospitals under pressure and a new presidency

With Midlands hospitals at breaking point and infection rates stubbornly high, is there any hope of coming out of lockdown?

And a new era begins for America with the arrival of President Joe Biden. What might that signal for future trade deals involving midlands manufacturers?

Join Alison Mackenzie and her guests Andrea Leadsom the Conservative MP for South Northhamptonshire and John Spellar the MP for Warley for this month's Central Lobby.

