Floods: Where are warnings in place?
River levels continue to rise across the Midlands as Storm Christoph brings more rainfall.
The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood warnings, with more rivers due to peak over the next couple of days.
Where are flood warnings in place?
In Derbyshire there are currently 34 flood warnings in place, mainly due rising levels of the River Derwent and the River Trent.
There are also 29 flood alerts in Derbyshire.
The Environment Agency is urging people in the county to be prepared. It says a number of warnings have been removed but the River Derwent has burst its banks in Derby city centre.
Roads are closed due to the flood water and flooding and sand bags have been placed around the properties near to the river.
In Nottinghamshire there are 12 warnings in place, as well as 18 flood alerts, as the River Trent continues to rise.
22 warnings and 23 flood alerts remain in place in Leicestershire and emergency services there are urging people to check their journeys before they travel.
Lincolnshire has 4 flood warnings in place and 14 flood alerts urging people to be prepared.
West Midlands:
18 flood warnings are in place in Staffordshire as the River Derwent, River Wye and River Trent are among those that continue to rise.
21 flood alerts are currently also in place in Staffordshire, including in Burton Trent.
In Worcestershire there are 14 flood warnings in place as the River Avon, River Severn and River Teme are all on the rise.
19 flood alerts have also been issued across Worcestershire.
In Shropshire there are 11 flood warnings in place, surrounding the River Teme and River Severn, as well as 13 flood alerts.
There are 14 warnings in place across Herefordshire, mainly surrounding the River Lugg, River Teme and River Wye, as well as 12 flood alerts.
4 flood warnings in place in Warwickshire, as well as 20 flood alerts.
Traffic is likely to be disrupted as a number of road closures are also in place across the West Midlands.
