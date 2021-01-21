Floods: Where are warnings in place?

River levels continue to rise across the Midlands as Storm Christoph brings more rainfall.

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood warnings, with more rivers due to peak over the next couple of days.

Where are flood warnings in place?

East Midlands:

In Derbyshire there are currently 34 flood warnings in place, mainly due rising levels of the River Derwent and the River Trent.

There are also 29 flood alerts in Derbyshire.

The Environment Agency is urging people in the county to be prepared. It says a number of warnings have been removed but the River Derwent has burst its banks in Derby city centre.

Roads are closed due to the flood water and flooding and sand bags have been placed around the properties near to the river.

Lincolnshire has 4 flood warnings in place and 14 flood alerts urging people to be prepared.

West Midlands:

Traffic is likely to be disrupted as a number of road closures are also in place across the West Midlands.

