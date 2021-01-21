Lilian Cox has spoken out for the first time paying a touching tribute to her twin sister who lost her battle with coronavirus.

Lilian and her sibling Doris Hobday - dubbed the Tipton Twins - shot to fame following hilarious appearances on Good Morning Britain and This Morning.The pair, who were believed to be the oldest in the UK at 96, were 'shocked' to discover they'd contracted Covid-19 shortly after Christmas as they'd spent most of 2020 inside, 'sticking to all the rules and being careful'.

Credit: ITV News

The twins' health deteriorated very quickly and sadly Doris died on Tuesday, January 5, following a short stay at Sandwell Hospital.

The tragic news of her death was confirmed by relatives on Wednesday - just two days after Lilian was well enough to be discharged from hospital having endured the “fight of her life”.In the wake of her sister's death Lilian, who is being comforted by her family, set up an online fundraiser to raise £2,500 for Beacon Centre for the Blind, which supported Doris’s late husband Ray.

Well-wishers have already donated more than £2,600 in the last 24 hours.

Report by Andy Bevan

Lilian wrote a tribute for her sister as she donated £100 to the cause.

"I was lucky to spend 96 years with you by my side, I will smile because you have lived."Every day I will miss you... but I will cherish your memory and let it live on."Love you Doris, your twin sister Lil."

A spokesman for the charity said: "We are so deeply honoured and moved that Doris’ sister has chosen to support us and have set up a Just Giving page to raise funds for us."Thank you so very much for thinking of us at such a sad time. After such a tough year financially and emotionally for us as a charity, we can’t tell you how much this means to us."Doris will be buried next to her husband, who she lost 11 years ago, during a funeral that will be held next month.

'Good Morning Britain' remembers one of "their favourite guests"

