Self-care: Ways to achieve wellbeing

"Stop your crying and be happy again" sings 90-year-old George, but during a pandemic that might be easier said than done.

Coronavirus has brought additional stress and anxiety into many people's lives, adding to work, health and money worries to name just a few.

The British Medical Association says more people than ever are now going to their doctors with mental health problems, and there's also been a huge take up of meditation and mindfulness apps.

Jane Hesketh has been exploring some of the ways people are taking care of their wellbeing throughout the coronavirus crisis.

1) Music

It's no secret that music can lift your mood.

Songs and sounds have been used throughout history as a way for people to reduce stress, express how they're feeling and connect with people.

Music is a tool that's used by many during exercise, in relaxation, for sleeping and as a coping mechanism.

2) Tai chi

The ancient marshal art of Tai chi is used by many as a way to "free the mind".

The movements are slow and calm and the sport requires deep breathing, which is a great way to switch off and focus on the present.

3) Yoga

The words yoga and relaxation go hand in hand.

Participants have used the mindfulness practice for hundreds of years to connect with how they're feeling.

Yoga poses are a great way to calm the mind and it's also a great was to improve core strength.

Jane looks at how the technique is now being used in schools.

