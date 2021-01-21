A slithery surprise: Woman finds snake in her kitchen whilst cooking dinner

A Coventry woman had a fright when she spotted a snake slithering out of a vent in her kitchen wall while she dished up her family's evening meal.

Haylie McGregor was preparing the meal on Saturday night (January 16th) in her Holbrooks home when she noticed the reptile.

Haylie, who works as a credit controller, says she stopped what she was doingto get boyfriend Rob to confirm she wasn't seeing things.

She said: "I was just dishing up dinner. I looked up and a snake was hanging out of a kitchen vent in the wall."

"I went and told Rob 'there's a snake in the kitchen! Please go and check to make sure I'm not seeing things'.

"So he went in and said 'Oh my god there IS a snake in there' and I just went into panic mode. Rob was just laughing but I was freaking out."

Credit: PA Images

After a few moments of laughter from him and sheer panic from her, Rob managed to get the reptile in a box while Haylie began googling 'what do you do if you find a snake in your home'.

"Google came up with all sorts of options, pest control for offices and stuff like that, but in the end I decided on the RSPCA wildlife option," she explained.

The RSPCA came out the next day, the snake was fine. They told us it was a baby corn snake, and was probably an escaped pet but could have been dumped too."

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “Many of the snakes that the RSPCA’s officers are called to collect are thought to be escaped pets."

“It is possible to microchip snakes and the RSPCA would recommend that owners ask their exotics vet to do this so that snakes can be easily reunited if lost and found."

It's not the first time this kind of story has happened in the area. In 2018, a couple of OAP's from Nuneaton get the fright of their lives when a 7ft snake fell from their attic. The snake, called Clyde, was later reunited with his owners who lived nearby.

The RSPCA recommends that anyone who sees a stray exotic snake - to keep a safe distance, call their helpline on 0300 1234 999.

Read more: