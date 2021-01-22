A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was murdered in Handsworth yesterday afternoon (21 January).

The 15-year-old died after being attacked by a group of youths and was rushed to hospital just after 3.30pm. Sadly, he died a short time later.

Witnesses heard shots being fired and police say the suspects fled in a white car which crashed into a house a short distance away in Wheeler Street. Witnesses also say the suspects were armed with knives.

Detective Chief Inspector Alastair Orencas, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, is leading the inquiry. He said: “Our investigation has progressed at pace and this arrest is a positive step forward as we try to establish exactly what happened yesterday afternoon.

“Yesterday’s events were shocking and tragic. My thoughts are with the boy’s family who are being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“We’re doing all we can to fully understand what took place, violence like this on our streets is heart-breaking and deeply concerning.

“I’d urge anyone who saw anything or has any information to contact us as soon as possible."

Police are appealing for information. Officers continue to speak to witnesses and are fast-tracking CCTV in the area. The car has also been seized for forensic examination.