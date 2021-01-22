Covid rapid testing centre opens in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton's fifth Covid rapid testing centre opens today.

The centre located at The Hub at Ashmore Park and will be open five days a week and no appointment is necessary.

Rapid testing, which uses lateral flow technology to provide results in under an hour, can identify cases in people who don't have any symptoms of the virus but who could still be infectious.

Anyone who tests positive is then able to self-isolate to prevent spreading the virus onto others.

The Hub at Ashmore Park will be open for Covid-19 rapid testing from 10am-6pm every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A testing staff member completes a lateral flow test swab at another location. Credit: PA Images

James Clarke, Chairman of Ashmore Park Community Association, said: "Being a local organisation, made up of local people, we have seen the disruption and devastation the pandemic has caused on our doorstep and we were keen to do anything we could to help.

"Ashmore Park has seen one of the highest infection rates in the country and rapid testing is one way of breaking the chain of transmission and protecting our loved ones, so I'd urge anyone without symptoms to visit The Hub for a lateral flow test – you'll get your result within an hour."

Rapid testing is also available at the Civic Centre, the Jamia Masjid Bilal on Newhampton Road West, Pendeford Library and St Joseph’s Church, Willenhall Road. No appointment is necessary.

In addition, testing for people working in education and early years settings is available at Pendeford Library.