Wolverhampton's new look railway station is line with spring opening as exterior works on phase two is nearing completion.

It is another major step forward in the development, which is part of the city’s £150 million Interchange scheme- it aims to better connect train, tram and busses.

Works have started on the roof finishes, canopy cladding, ceramic tiling and mechanical and electrical installations ahead of final phase works prior to opening.

Once the railway station is completed, final works will begin to connect the station to a new Metro extension, creating a fully integrated transport hub with the neighbouring bus station.

Wolverhampton's new look railway station Credit: City of Wolverhampton Council

Phase one of the new railway station opened to the public at the end of May and was handed over to West Midlands Railway (WMR).

Watch a timelapse video of the construction of the railway station below. Pictures from Wolverhampton City Council.

The development works have been designed in two phases to ensure they do not impact on train services from Wolverhampton.

Once complete, the station will link up with both the Midland Metro extension along Pipers Row and the city centre’s bus station.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said it will allow people in Wolverhampton to travel 'seamlessly across the West Midlands – and beyond when HS2 is up and running'.

He added this will play a 'key role' in the economic regeneration of the West Midlands both post-pandemic and beyond.

City of Wolverhampton Council, Cabinet Member for City Economy, Cllr Stephen Simkins, said it's an 'extraordinary project' and is a 'beacon of the multi-billion-pound regeneration' taking place in the city.

This will help lever in more investment into the city and benefit future employment...the completed Interchange will connect train, tram and bus in one place and, alongside a thriving commercial district will ultimately provide a gateway to our city that we can all enjoy using - and be proud of. City of Wolverhampton Council, Cllr Stephen Simkins

