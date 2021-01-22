Teen jailed after stabbing neighbour to death in Leicester

A teenager has been jailed for life after stabbing his neighbour to death in Leicester.

Ishaq Hassanjee, 18, had attacked Hassan Jama, 19, on Bartholomew Street in the Highfields area, shortly before 2.30am on July 18, 2020.

Emergency services were soon called to the area following reports of a stabbing.

They found Hassan collapsed in nearby Myrtle Road, despite their efforts he died a short time later from a single knife wound.

Hassan Jama, 19, died on July 18 from a single stab wound. Credit: Leicestershire Police

Hassanjee was arrested after being spotted nearby by officers with blood on his clothing.

Appearing at Leicester Crown Court on Friday (January 22) the 18-year-old, of Bartholomew Street was convicted of murder.

He had also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Hassanjee was sentenced to jail for life, and must serve a minimum of 19 years.

Leicestershire Police, Detective Inspector Nicole Main said she hoped the sentence handed to Hassanjee will go some way to allowing the family to 'move forward and continue their grieving process'.

Following the hearing, Hassan’s family paid tribute to their 'kind-hearted' son and brother.